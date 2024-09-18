District attorney appoints special prosecutor to handle Karen Read’s second trial
Associated Press
BOSTON (AP) — A Massachusetts district attorney has appointed a special prosecutor, who has represented James “Whitey” Bulger and other prominent clients in the past, to take on the Karen Read murder case. Norfolk District Attorney Michael Morrissey said in statement that Hank Brennan will lead the state’s retrial in January. A former prosecutor and defense attorney, Morrissey said Brennan has 25 years of experience working in state and federal courts. Read, 44, is accused of ramming into John O’Keefe with her SUV and leaving him for dead in a January 2022 snowstorm. Her two-month trial ended in July when a judge declared a mistrial.