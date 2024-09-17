Skip to Content
The Secret Service again faces scrutiny after another gunman targets Trump

Published 3:28 pm

Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Secret Service is under scrutiny again — this time after a gunman hid in the shrubs along the fence of former President Donald Trump’s golf course for 12 hours. The man didn’t get a shot off, but critics question how he could be just several hundred yards away from Trump, especially after his security was beefed up. Some former Secret Service agents say there are key differences between what unfolded Sunday and the security lapses at July’s outdoor rally in Pennsylvania. A sprawling golf course poses specific challenges, especially for a last-minute round. But it’s been long known to law enforcement that spots along the edge of the property leave Trump visible. Some question why it wasn’t protected.

Associated Press

