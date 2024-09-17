Israel says halting Hezbollah attacks is now a war goal as officials warn of a wider operation
Associated Press
JERUSALEM (AP) — Israel says that halting Hezbollah’s attacks in the north in order to allow its residents to return is now an official war goal as it considers a wider military operation in Lebanon. Israeli officials have repeatedly threatened to take heavier military action to halt the near-daily attacks, which began shortly after the outbreak of the war in Gaza. Israel has regularly launched airstrikes in response and has targeted and killed senior Hezbollah commanders. The fighting has displaced tens of thousands of people on both sides of the border. Hezbollah has said it would halt the attacks if there is a cease-fire in Gaza, and the United States has pressed for restraint.