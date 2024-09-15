Skip to Content
News

Florida hospitals ask immigrants about their legal status. Texas will try it next

By
Published 9:01 pm

McALLEN, Texas (AP) — Texas hospitals who are enrolled in state health plans, Medicaid and the Children’s Health Insurance Program will start asking patients’ immigration status in November. Florida has had a similar law since 2023. Neither state will report immigration status answers to law enforcement. Doctors and advocate groups in Florida say people were scared to get treatment at hospitals and clinics but that the fear is subsiding thanks to education campaigns telling people they don’t have to provide their status. A Florida state report shows between 7-8% of people declined to give their status and fewer than 1% said they were in the U.S. without legal permission.

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Associated Press

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content