Walgreens to pay $106M to settle allegations it submitted false payment claims for prescriptions
WASHINGTON (AP) — Walgreens agreed to pay $106 million to settle lawsuits that alleged it submitted false payment claims with government health care programs for prescriptions that were never dispensed. The settlement announced on Friday resolves whistleblower lawsuits filed by the U.S Justice Department in New Mexico, Texas and Florida on behalf of three people who had worked in Walgreens’ pharmacy operation. Settlement documents say Walgreens cooperated in the investigation and has improved its electronic management system to prevent such problems from occurring again. In reaching the settlement, the chain didn’t acknowledge legal liability in the cases. Walgreens said it corrected the error, reported the issue to the government and refunded all overpayments.