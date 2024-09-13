Mexico’s president asks Sinaloa cartel to act ‘responsibly’ as violence escalates in the north
MEXICO CITY (AP) — Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador is asking the warring factions of the Sinaloa cartel terrorizing the capital city of Culiacán to act “responsibly” so no one else gets killed. His plea comes after a weeklong escalation of violence that has nearly paralyzed the city of 1 million. As of Thursday, state authorities had reported at least 12 dead, 11 people with gunshot wounds, 20 reports of missing people and 31 cases of car robberies. The actual number of fatalities may be higher since the cartels often pick up their own dead.