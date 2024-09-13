How this one climate fix means a school nurse sees fewer students sick from the heat
Associated Press
Around 36,000 schools in the U.S. are in need of updated heating and cooling systems, according to the Government Accountability Office. Many students are trying to learn in environments that are too hot and can even be harmful to their health. Many school air conditioning systems were installed in the 1970s, but temperatures are rising and heat waves have become longer since then. Traditional systems also release pollutants that warm the planet. Ground source heat pumps are becoming an increasingly popular option for schools because of their efficiency, sustainability and tax incentives offered through the Inflation Reduction Act.