2nd Circuit rejects Donald Trump’s request to halt postconviction proceedings in hush money case

Published 1:59 pm

Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) — A federal appeals court has rejected Donald Trump’s request to halt postconviction proceedings in his hush money criminal case, leaving a key ruling and the former president’s sentencing on track for after the November election. A three-judge panel of the 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Manhattan cited the postponement last week of Trump’s sentencing from Sept. 18 to Nov. 26 in denying his motion for an emergency stay. The sentencing delay, which Trump had sought, removed the urgency required for the appeals court to consider pausing proceedings.

