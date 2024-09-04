Alvin Johnson of Camarillo partially arraigned on double homicide and two felony assault charges

VENTURA COUNTY, Calif. – Ventura County District Attorney Erik Nasarenko announced Wednesday that Alvin Johnson, a man arrested in connection with two homicides and two other assaults, has been charged with two counts of murder, three felony assault charges, and one count of felony criminal threats.

Additionally, Johnson is also facing the following three special allegations:

PC 12022.53(b)(1)- Personal Use of a Deadly Weapon

CRC 4.421(a)(1)-The Crime Involved Great Violence

PC 12022.5(a)(1)- Use of a Firearm

Johnson is accused of stabbing Ricardo Juarez Jr. on Aug. 29, 2024 with a knife while both men and a woman were in Juarez's car stated the Ventura County District Attorney's Office on a press release Wednesday.

Juarez was able to pull over and exit the vehicle with the woman near Channel Islands Boulevard and Rice Avenue outside of Oxnard and Johnson entered the driver seat of the vehicle and fled the scene detailed the Ventura County District Attorney's Office.

Juarez was transported to Ventura County Medical Center where he was later pronounced dead shared the Ventura County District Attorney's Office.

Later the same day, Johnson drove to a home in Camarillo where he knew one of the homeowners stated the Ventura County District Attorney's Office.

According to the Ventura County District Attorney's Office, Johnson confronted a man in the home's garage and is accused of pistol-whipping him and threatening to kill him before another resident of the home, Marilyn Gallagher, entered the garage.

Johnson is accused of then beating her with the gun before he was confronted by another man who come to the home to help explained the Ventura County District Attorney's Office.

Johnson allegedly began to hit that man in the face with the gun and, as the man ran to a nearby door, Johnson is alleged to have fired a single round from the gun before it jammed detailed the Ventura County District Attorney's Office.

Deputies arrived at the home and arrested Johnson without further incident stated the Ventura County District Attorney's Office.

According to the Ventura County District Attorney's Office, Gallagher was transported to Los Robles Medical Center where she later died from her injuries.

Johnson made his initial court appearance on Tuesday, Sep. 3 and his arraignment on these charges has been continued to Sep. 25, 2024, shared the Ventura County District Attorney's Office.

The Ventura County District Attorney's Office detailed that Johnson remains in custody without bail.