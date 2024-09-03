A Russian missile strike kills 41 people and wounds 180 others in the Ukrainian city of Poltava
KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy says that two Russian ballistic missiles have struck an educational facility and nearby hospital in a central-eastern region of Ukraine. At least 41 people have been killed and 180 others wounded. Officials said Tuesday that the strike occurred in Poltava. The strike appeared to be one of the deadliest carried out by Russian forces since the war began more than 900 days ago on Feb. 24, 2022. Poltava is the name of a region and its capital city.