Sven-Goran Eriksson, Swedish soccer coach who was first foreigner to lead England team, dies at 76
AP Sports Writer
Sven-Goran Eriksson, the Swedish soccer manager who spent five years as England’s first ever foreign-born coach after making his name winning trophies at club level in Italy, Portugal and Sweden, has died.
He was 76.
Eriksson died Monday surrounded by his family, according to a statement on his official website.
His death followed eight months after he revealed he had been diagnosed with pancreatic cancer and had at most one year to live.
