Sven-Goran Eriksson, Swedish soccer coach who was first foreigner to lead England team, dies at 76

Published 4:55 am

Sven-Goran Eriksson, the Swedish soccer manager who spent five years as England’s first ever foreign-born coach after making his name winning trophies at club level in Italy, Portugal and Sweden, has died.

He was 76.

Eriksson died Monday surrounded by his family, according to a statement on his official website.

His death followed eight months after he revealed he had been diagnosed with pancreatic cancer and had at most one year to live.

