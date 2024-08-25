A flash flood on Indonesia’s eastern Ternate Island sweeps away buildings and leaves 13 dead
Associated Press
TERNATE ISLAND, Indonesia (AP) — Officials say torrential rains caused a flash flood on Indonesia’s eastern Ternate Island, sweeping away residential areas and leaving 13 people dead. The deluges Sunday cut off the main road and access to the village of Rua in North Maluku province, the most hard-hit area, and buried dozens of houses and buildings under the mud. Search and rescue teams worked with locals to recover the bodies and look for those still missing. Heavy rains cause frequent landslides and flash floods in Indonesia where millions live in mountainous areas and near floodplains.