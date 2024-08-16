Skip to Content
News

Walz’s China experience draws GOP attacks, but Beijing isn’t counting on better ties

By
Published 9:02 pm

Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz has a history with China. And Republicans are seizing on it. The Democratic vice presidential nominee taught in China for a year, went back with exchange students and served on a congressional committee about China’s human rights. Republicans have accused him without evidence of a decadeslong relationship with “Communist China” and even opened an investigation. The attacks reflect how visits once seen as simple cultural interactions have become a target for political opponents amid a tense U.S.-China relationship. A Walz spokesman noted the governor’s record in standing up to China’s Communist Party, saying Republicans are “twisting basic facts.”

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Associated Press

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content