Taylor Swift fans are devastated by canceled Eras Tour shows in Austria
Associated Press
VIENNA (AP) — Taylor Swift fans are devastated by the cancellations of three sold-out Eras Tour shows in Austria after authorities foiled an apparent plot for an attack in Vienna. Swifties took to social media to express their desolation at missing out on one of the superstar’s shows. Some who posted on the social platform X lamented months of now-wasted efforts to make friendship bracelets and pick out fashionable outfits for the performance. Many spent thousands of euros on travel, hotels and food in one of the most expensive European capitals. Authorities say they’ve arrested two suspected extremists, one of whom allegedly pledged an oath of allegiance to the Islamic State group.