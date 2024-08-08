Colombia’s President Petro was the target of a possible attack in July, says defense minister
BOGOTA, Colombia (AP) — Colombia’s minister of defense says President Gustavo Petro was a target of a possible attack on July 20, when he took part in a military parade commemorating the country’s independence from Spain. Minister Iván Velásquez told reporters about the alleged attack, without providing evidence or elaborating further. Petro, a former rebel and the first leftist president in the country’s history, has received threats through social media since he took office in 2022, as he himself reported to the prosecutor’s office. He also received threats during the 2022 election campaign so it was not uncommon to see him surrounded by bodyguards and soldiers during speeches in public squares.