Skip to Content
News

Minnesota Supreme Court upholds law restoring right to vote to people with felony convictions

By
Published 2:57 pm

Associated Press

The Minnesota Supreme Court has upheld a 2023 state law that restores voting rights for felons once they have completed their prison sentences. The new law was popular with Democrats in the state, including Gov. Tim Walz, who signed it. He’s now Vice President Kamala Harris’ running mate in the presidential race. The timing of the decision is important because early voting for next week’s primary election is already underway. Voting for the Nov. 5 general election begins Sept. 20. The state high court on Wednesday rejected a challenge from the conservative Minnesota Voters Alliance.

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Associated Press

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content