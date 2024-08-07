Minnesota Supreme Court upholds law restoring right to vote to people with felony convictions
Associated Press
The Minnesota Supreme Court has upheld a 2023 state law that restores voting rights for felons once they have completed their prison sentences. The new law was popular with Democrats in the state, including Gov. Tim Walz, who signed it. He’s now Vice President Kamala Harris’ running mate in the presidential race. The timing of the decision is important because early voting for next week’s primary election is already underway. Voting for the Nov. 5 general election begins Sept. 20. The state high court on Wednesday rejected a challenge from the conservative Minnesota Voters Alliance.