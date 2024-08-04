Olympic triathlon mixed relay gets underway with swims in the Seine amid water quality concerns
Associated Press
PARIS (AP) — Olympic triathletes plunged into the Seine River as the mixed relay event got underway after organizers said the bacteria levels in the long-polluted Paris waterway were at acceptable levels. Organizers on Sunday night made the decision to hold the event Monday morning with swimming legs in the Seine. The plan to hold the swimming portion of the triathlons and the marathon swimming events in the Seine was an ambitious one. Swimming in the river has, with some exceptions, been off-limits since 1923 because it has been too toxic. Organizers said tests showed water quality at the triathlon site would be within the limits mandated by World Triathlon by Monday morning.