Vermont gets respite from flood warnings as US senator pushes for disaster aid package
Associated Press
LYNDON, Vt. (AP) — Vermont residents are seeing a quieter weather forecast with no flood warnings following another round of destructive storms, as a U.S. senator from the state pushed Congress to pass a disaster aid package that would help communities across the country. There were downpours Wednesday night in parts of Vermont and New Hampshire. The National Weather Service says St. Johnsbury, Vermont, which got more than 8 inches of rain on Tuesday, saw less than an inch of rain Wednesday. In Washington, Democratic U.S. Sen. Peter Welch is asking Congress to pass a supplemental disaster aid package.