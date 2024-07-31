Logan Webb pitches 2nd career shutout in the Giants’ 1-0 victory over the Athletics

Associated Press

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Logan Webb pitched his second career shutout, leading the San Francisco Giants to a 1-0 victory over the Oakland Athletics on Wednesday night in a speedy 1 hour, 55 minutes.

Webb (8-8) struck out six, limiting the A’s to five singles and a walk in his first complete game of the season and third of his career. His other shutout came July 9, 2023, in a 1-0 victory over Colorado.

Webb threw 73 of 106 pitches for strikes, getting 14 groundball outs. He allowed at least four earned runs in each of his previous three starts.

The Giants snapped a three-game losing streak against their Bay Bridge rivals to split the two-game series. They will play twice more in Oakland on Aug. 17 and 18.

Oakland’s Ross Stripling (2-10) pitched well against his former team, permitting one run on four hits with a walk and no strikeouts in 5 2/3 innings.

Stripling spent last season with the Giants before getting traded to Oakland in February. He fell to 0-5 lifetime at Oracle Park.

Mike Yastrzemski and Marco Luciano hit consecutive one-out singles in the fifth to put runners on the corners. Brett Wisely followed with a sacrifice fly to score the only run.

Miguel Andujar and JJ Bleday each had two hits for the A’s.

Abraham Toro singled with two outs in the ninth to put the tying run on base, but Seth Brown grounded out to second to end the game.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Giants newcomer LHP Tyler Matzek (left elbow inflammation) is nearing the end of his rehab and could potentially return in August. “I’m a couple of bullpens, live BP and a rehab assignment away,” he said.

UP NEXT

Athletics: RHP Joey Estes (4-4, 4.92 ERA) was set to open a three-game home series against the Los Angeles Dodgers on Friday night opposite RHP Gavin Stone (9-4, 3.34).

Giants: LHP Kyle Harrison (6-4, 3.69) was expected to start Friday night at Cincinnati in the first of a three-game series. The Reds were set to counter with LHP Andrew Abbott (9-7, 3.38).

___

