China is restricting export of drones that can be used for military purposes and some drone features

Published 7:37 pm

BANGKOK (AP) — China will ban the export of all unregulated civilian drones that can be used for military purposes or in terrorist activities and restrict certain drone features. The new regulations come as Beijing faces repeated Western criticism for its stance on the Russian invasion of Ukraine. The Commerce Ministry said Wednesday the decision was made to also prevent the use of drones in “the proliferation of weapons of mass destruction.” The ministry also said it was removing temporary restrictions on civilian drones but didn’t specify which type. The regulations will take effect Sept. 1.

