DPLL 14U Juniors All-Stars head to Western United States Regional Tournament

GOLETA, Calif. - The Boys of Summer are doing their best to make it an endless summer of baseball.

The Dos Pueblos Little League 14u Juniors All-Stars won the Southern California State Tournament last week to advance further than any other DPLL team in history.

But they want more.

Now they head to the 14-team, double-elimination Western United States Regional Tournament in Bend, Oregon.

"Why be satisfied by setting that bar, "said DPLL team manager Jacob Pepper. "Let's go and keep going and win a few more games."

The winner of this tournament advances to the World Series in Michigan.

The teams competing in the West Regional are from California (SoCal and NorCal teams) Arizona, Colorado, Utah, Wyoming, Idaho, Montana, Nevada, Hawai'i, Alaska, Washington and Oregon (2 teams including the host).

The DPLL 14u Juniors All-Stars consist of: Matt Brennan, Holden Brey, Max Cruse, Charlie Douglas, Gabe Estrella, Grady Felix, Ollie Gesswein, Isaac Guttierez, Adan Macias, Seth Orozco, Kian Palmer and Jonah Pepper.

The team is managed by Jacob Pepper with coaches Dan Brennan, Jeff Palmer and Dave Robertson.

The team set up a gofundme link to help with expenses of flying and staying in Bend, Oregon.

https://www.gofundme.com/f/help-dpll-juniors-all-stars-make-it-to-western-regionals?attribution_id=sl:6074ddcb-fc71-41fd-ac39-fc419568b36f&utm_campaign=man_sharesheet_ft&utm_medium=customer&utm_source=email