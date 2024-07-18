Spain and Germany arrest 4 people for supplying Hezbollah with parts for drones used against Israel
MADRID (AP) — Three people have been arrested in Spain and one in Germany on suspicion of belonging to a network that obtained key parts to build kamikaze drones for the Lebanese militant group Hezbollah. Authorities believe Hezbollah may have used the components to build several hundred drones that have been identified in attacks against Israeli forces in northern Israel. The Spanish companies, as others in Europe and around the world, purchased electronic guidance components, propulsion propellers, gasoline engines and more than 200 electric motors, according to investigators.