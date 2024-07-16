The stepped-up security around Trump is apparent, with agents walling him off from RNC crowds
Associated Press
MILWAUKEE (AP) — Former President Donald Trump was separated from supporters by his Secret Service detail as he walked onto the floor of the Republican National Convention Tuesday night. His ear still bandaged after an attempted assassination, Trump closely hugged the wall and instead of handshakes or hellos, offered fist pumps. The stepped-up security posture underscores the new reality facing Trump after a gunman opened fire at his rally in Pennsylvania Saturday, raising serious questions about the agency that is tasked with protecting the president, former presidents and presidential candidates.