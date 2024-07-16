Skip to Content
2nd fraternity booted from the University of Virginia after hazing investigation

Published 12:28 pm

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (AP) — The University of Virginia has terminated a second campus fraternity after an investigation found stomach-turning hazing incidents earlier this year. The Theta Chi fraternity is the second at U.Va. to have its fraternity agreement terminated. Pi Kappa Alpha was terminated earlier this year. A report made public by the university earlier this month says two other fraternities, Sigma Alpha Mu and Pi Lambda Phi, remain under investigation. That report details the specific incidents of hazing that had not been previously released. It said incidents included being forced to eat cat food and other gross substances and having hot sauce poured on their bodies.

Associated Press

