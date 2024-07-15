Skip to Content
News

Violent clashes over quota system in government jobs leave scores injured in Bangladesh

By
New
Published 9:31 pm

Associated Press

DHAKA, Bangladesh (AP) — Police and students say police fired tear gas and charged with batons during clashes between a pro-government student body and student protesters, leaving dozens injured at a university in Bangladesh. Protests have been occurring daily since a court ruled last month in support of a government job quota for descendants of veterans in Bangladesh’s 1971 war of independence. A hospital official says more than 50 people were treated for injuries and at least 30 had pellet wounds. Police say up to 15 officers were hurt. The Supreme Court halted the High Court order on the job quota for veterans’ descendants and says it will rule on it later. The protesters say the student wing of Bangladesh’s ruling party attacked their peaceful protests early Tuesday.

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Associated Press

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content