Violent clashes over quota system in government jobs leave scores injured in Bangladesh
Associated Press
DHAKA, Bangladesh (AP) — Police and students say police fired tear gas and charged with batons during clashes between a pro-government student body and student protesters, leaving dozens injured at a university in Bangladesh. Protests have been occurring daily since a court ruled last month in support of a government job quota for descendants of veterans in Bangladesh’s 1971 war of independence. A hospital official says more than 50 people were treated for injuries and at least 30 had pellet wounds. Police say up to 15 officers were hurt. The Supreme Court halted the High Court order on the job quota for veterans’ descendants and says it will rule on it later. The protesters say the student wing of Bangladesh’s ruling party attacked their peaceful protests early Tuesday.