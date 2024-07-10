New and restored trails open at Parma Park after months of work

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - The months-long, multi-phase work to create new trails and restore others at Santa Barbara's Parma Park has been completed.

The public will have a number of new areas to traverse, often with scenic views of the coastline and out to the Channel Islands.

The Santa Barbara Parks and Recreation Department said there are now seven miles of trails and four acres of native habitat restoration from this project.

The trail have various degrees of inclines.

One of the routes is called the Historic Olive Grove loop. It winds through heritage trees from the former Parma Ranch olive orchard.

The public can access the park from El Cielito or Stanwood Drive and additional bike racks have been involed.

For more information go to: Parma Park