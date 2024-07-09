In closing, prosecutor says Sen. Bob Menendez’s behavior in response to bribes was ‘wildly abnormal’
Associated Press
NEW YORK (AP) — A prosecutor has accused Sen. Bob Menendez of engaging in “wildly abnormal” behavior in response to bribes during a closing argument at the Democrat’s corruption trial. Assistant U.S. Attorney Paul Monteleoni made the accusation on Tuesday as he continued his summation before a New York City federal court jury. Menendez has pleaded not guilty to charges that he accepted bribes including gold and hundreds of thousands of dollars in cash from three New Jersey businessmen. His trial entered its ninth week on Monday. His lawyer was expected to begin a closing argument on the New Jersey senator’s behalf later on Tuesday.