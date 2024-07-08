Lake Fire burns close to Neverland once owned by Michael Jackson

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif.-Only firefighters and residents can get through a closure near Neverland Ranch.

The Lake Fire started on Friday afternoon near the famous ranch once owned by the King of Pop.

Michael Jackson's estate sold it and neighbors said it is being used for an M.J. related production.

Fans have left chalk messages at the gate off Figueroa Mountain Road.

The ranch is about 5 miles from the community of Los Olivos.

Firefighters are protecting the property from the road and the air.

Neverland neighbors are grateful and showing how they care with signs and snacks.

"They are flying over our property all the time and we have had a number of fires since we have lived here the last fire years," said Heather Mason, " Just seeing all the things they do to keep us safe we appreciate and we want to try to say thank you in any way we can."

Mason said her family is packed and ready to evacuate, but at the moment they feel safe enough to give homemade cookies and snacks to the firefighters who stop by.

Santa Barbara County and Los Padres National Forest Fire Public Information officers said the fire has not damaged the Neverland Ranch.

They also said it is hard to verify if nearby cabins have burned.

Crews are on foot putting out hot spots along the the road and also protecting Midland school.

Your News Channel will have more on Neverland and the Lake Fire tonight on the news.



