Camarillo High School graduate Boston Bateman could hear his name called on first day of MLB Draft

CAMARILLO, Calif. - The 2024 Major League Baseball Draft begins this Sunday and Boston Bateman is expected to be either a first day or early second day selection.

"Feeling good, this has been my dream since I was two years old," Bateman recently told KEYT.

Following the MLB Draft, the left-handed star pitcher from Camarillo High School will be left with two appealing choices, either sign and go pro or play college baseball at traditional-powerhouse LSU.

"I am grateful for both opportunities that will lead to the same path which is playing in the MLB," said Bateman.

The 6'7, 240 pound lefty sure looks like a future Major League Base ball pitcher.

He had a sensational senior season for Camarillo leading the Scorpions to a CIF-Southern Section Division 4 championship.

Bateman went 11-1 with a microscopic 0.54 ERA.

He struck out a mind-boggling 130 batters in just 64 1/3 innings and allowed just 10 hits on the season.

"The stats are awesome," smiled Bateman. "But at the end of the day it's who wins the ballgame."

Bateman is in a win-win situation.