Up to 1,300 PG&E customers in SLO County could lose power

SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, Calif. – PG&E customers in SLO County might need to turn their power off due to high winds.

Monterey and San Benito counties could be impacted by this severe weather and the company called a Public Safety Power Shutoff earlier this week.

A total of 6,500 PG&E customers were warned July 3 but only 1,300 are in danger of losing power today.

The following community resource centers will be open to the public with ADA-accessible restrooms, device charging, wifi, blankets, air conditioning, snacks, water and other supplies.