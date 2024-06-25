Humanitarian organization increases support to Gaza, Bangladesh and more

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - Leaders at ShelterBox USA said the UN estimates a record 120 million people are forcibly displaced around the world.

ShelterBox USA President is Kerri Murray leading aid delivery to Gaza, Cameroon, and more.

Murray said refugees need solutions now to rebuild their lives.

ShelterBox provides life-saving supplies including emergency relief tents, shelter repair kits, solar lights, water filters, hygiene kits, mattresses, blankets, and cook sets.

“Our humanitarian work supports the emergency shelter needs of refugees, internally displaced people (IDPs), and people living in homes damaged by conflict in Ukraine, Syria, Cameroon, Chad, Burkina Faso, and more. Several of the host countries ShelterBox sends aid to are receiving refugees from conflicts in bordering countries, such as Sudanese refugees fleeing into Chad, or Nigerian victims of Boko Haram violence in Cameroon," said Murray.

Murray said, "Bangladesh is the latest country ShelterBox is responding to, working to help families who have lost their homes and are sleeping by the side of the road. The ShelterBox aid to Bangladesh includes corrugated iron sheeting, timber, bamboo, rope and fixings, as well as a small amount of cash so that people can hire local trades people to help them build homes."