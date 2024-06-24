Utah primaries test Trump’s pull in a state that has half-heartedly embraced him

PROVO, Utah (AP) — Republican voters in Utah are set to decide whether retiring U.S. Sen. Mitt Romney will be succeeded by someone similarly willing to challenge GOP hard-liners or a farther-right candidate who pledges to fall in line with former President Donald Trump. Tuesday’s primary duel between GOP factions will test whether Trump’s influence and appeal have grown among Republican voters in Utah. The state is a rare Republican stronghold that half-heartedly embraced the former president in past elections. Suburban mayor Trent Staggs rode Trump’s endorsement to a GOP convention nomination. He’s hoping it will also propel him past the more moderate front-runner, U.S. Rep. John Curtis.

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.