South Korean rescuers search burned factory after a blaze killed 22, mostly Chinese migrants

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — Rescue workers are combing through the charred ruins of a factory building near South Korea’s capital to find any more victims of a fire that killed 22 people, mostly Chinese migrant workers. Security cameras at the factory in Hwaseong showed smoke filling the second-floor worksite soon after sparks were detected from an area where lithium batteries are stored. One factory worker remains out of contact but his mobile phone signal was detected at the building on Monday afternoon. More than 50 fire workers and two rescue dogs are searching through the fire-ravaged factory Tuesday. Fire officers said the dead included 18 Chinese, two South Koreans and one Laotian. The nationality of another victim was being verified.

