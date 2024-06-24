Hawaii wildfire death toll rises to 102 after woman determined to have died from fire injuries

HONOLULU (AP) — Hawaii authorities say the death toll from last year’s wildfire in Lahaina on the island of Maui has risen to 102. The Maui Police Department said Monday the Honolulu Medical Examiner’s office found 68-year-old Claudette Heermance succumbed to injuries suffered in the fire. She died in hospice care in March. An official from the medical examiner’s office says she died of various issues including cardiovascular disease and burns over 20% of her body. The Aug. 8 wildfire was already the deadliest to hit the United States in over a century.

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.