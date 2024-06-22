Repairs on damaged infrastructure to soon begin in Goleta

GOLETA, Calif. — Repairs on damaged infrastructure, from the atmospheric river storm earlier this year, will begin between the end of June and August, officials say.

The storm on February 4, 2024 hit Goleta significantly hard. It caused floods, damaged storm drains, downed trees and caused road closures.

According to the city of Goleta, five public infrastructure repair projects will take place, starting on the week of Monday, June 24th.

Ellwood Mesa Emergency Access Road

Courtesy: City of Goleta

The first repair will start along the trail to Ellwood Mesa off Santa Barbara Shores Drive. Repairs will also involve replacing the culvert and access road across Devereux Creek. Officials say, Ellwood Mesa Open Space will remain open with detour signs posted to avoid the construction area. This project, scheduled the week of June 24th, will take approximately one month to complete.

Newport Drive Culvert Repair

Courtesy: City of Goleta

In early July, the city says storm repairs will be between the 7500-7600 blocks of Newport Drive near a small creek. This project will involve repairing the southern end of a box culvert with new piles, foundation and wing-walls, and replacing the adjacent sidewalk undermined by storm flows. Officials say, the work will mostly occur within the creek. Commuters traveling on on Newport Drive may expect minor traffic. The project will take approximately one month to complete.

Evergreen Park Drainage Repair

Courtesy: City of Goleta

Officials say, this repair project — located along Padova Drive near the southern entrance of Evergreen Park — will involve replacing a catch basin, storm drain pipe and installing a new junction and outlet structure. The eroded bank will also be repaired. Officials say, repairs are expected to start in early July and will take approximately one month to complete. The park will remain open with detour signs posted to avoid the construction area.

San Pedro Creek Storm Drain Repair

Courtesy: City of Goleta

Repair work at along Westmorland Place near San Pedro Creek, will start in late July. The project involves installing a new concrete collar, headwall, and footing over a 48 inch storm drainpipe. Repairs will mostly occur on the San Pedro creek bank. Commuters and pedestrians may be impacted on Westmorland Pace. This project is expected to take about a month to finish.

Covington Way & Camino Venturoso Drain Debris Removal

Courtesy: City of Goleta

At the intersection of Covington Way and Camino Venturoso, repairs will involve dewatering and removing debris from an adjacent storm drain outlet structure, flushing out upstream storm drain pipe, and CCTV pipe inspections. Officials say, traffic control will be in place to guide vehicles and pedestrians around the work area. This project is expected to start in August and will take approximately one week to complete.

"All projects have approved permits and biologists will be performing pre-work surveys for sensitive wildlife species to avoid any impacts," said the City of Goleta in a press release.