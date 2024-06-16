Trains collide in eastern India, killing at least 5 with rescue work ongoing

NEW DELHI (AP) — Reports say five people died and several were injured when a cargo train rammed into a passenger train in India’s eastern state of West Bengal. The state’s chief minister Mamata Banerjee said in a post on social media platform X that a cargo train had collided with Kanchanjunga Express in the state’s Darjeeling district Monday. She added that rescue work was ongoing, with a team of doctors, disaster teams and ambulances at the site. Police at the site told local television news that in addition to the five dead, 25 were injured.

