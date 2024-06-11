Trump-backed candidate Austin Theriault wins primary in Maine district rocked by mass shooting

LEWISTON, Maine (AP) — Republican Maine state lawmaker Austin Theriault has won the chance to try to unseat one of the most conservative Democrats in the U.S. House of Representatives. Theriault defeated Mike Soboleski in Tuesday’s Republican primary in a district rocked by a mass shooting last year. Theriault was endorsed by former President Donald Trump. Soboleski is also a supporter of the former president. Trump won an electoral vote in the 2nd Congressional District twice. The district was the site of a mass shooting that killed 18 in October. Theriault will face three-term incumbent Democratic Rep. Jared Golden.

