American investor Martin Shkreli accused of copying and sharing one-of-a-kind Wu-Tang Clan album

NEW YORK (AP) — American investor Martin Shkreli is facing a new lawsuit for allegedly retaining and sharing recordings from a one-of-a-kind Wu-Tang Clan album that he was forced to sell following his 2017 conviction on fraud charges. The lawsuit was brought Monday by a cryptocurrency collective, PleasrDAO, which purchased the only known copy of the album from Shkreli for $4.75 million. They say that Shkreli retained the album’s digital files in violation of their agreement and has been playing them for his social media followers. The album, which has not been released publicly, has functioned as a piece of rare contemporary art since its release by the famed hip-hop group in 2015. Shkreli did not respond to a request for comment.

