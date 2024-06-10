Dos Pueblos alum Kiley Neushul elected into USA Water Polo Hall of Fame

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - It was never a question of if Kiley Neushul was going into the USA Water Polo Hall of Fame, it was always a question of when.

"I literally think she is one of the top players to ever play this game," stated USA Women's Water Polo National Team head coach Adam Krikorian.

On Friday, June 8, 2024 Kiley Neushul was elected into the hall of fame at a ceremony in Claremont along with fellow inductees Chris Oeding (two-time Olympian and former Team USA coach), and coaching legends Doug Peabody & Ken Smith).

Kiley Neushul was destined for greatness after dominating youth water polo.

"When I think back about Kiley I think about her young days and I think everyone knew she was going to be pretty incredible." said Krikorian.

Neushul won 5 Junior Olympic titles playing for her club which is now Santa Barbara 805 Water Polo Club in which her mom Cathy Neushul runs.

"I want to thank the Santa Barbara water polo community and Santa Barbara in general," said Neushul during her induction speech. "So many coaches went into my development as a person. Chris Parrish, Danielle Little, Mark Walsh, Chuckie Roth, Connor Levoff, Lance Schroeder and of course my mother Cathy Neushul for making my club experience incredible as a little kid."

At Dos Pueblos High School she led the Chargers to 4 CIF-Southern Section titles and Kiley was honored as Player of the Year in all four of those seasons.

At Stanford she led the Cardinal to 3 National Championships and twice she won Player of the Year honors.

In 2016 she topped off her amateur career by helping the United States win Olympic Gold in Rio de Janeiro.

She played professionally in Spain where her team won a European League championship.

It was not just the winning that stood out to Krikorian who coached Neushul at the 2016 Olympics.

"She played the game so beautifully, I get goosebumps kind of thinking about it. It was just a beautiful, fluid, graceful game that she played in, she certainly deserves to be in the hall of fame."