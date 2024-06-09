Georgia Republican convicted in Jan. 6 riot walks out during televised congressional primary debate

ATLANTA (AP) — A Georgia congressional candidate convicted for illegally demonstrating inside the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, has walked out of a televised debate with a fellow Republican. Chuck Hand tells reporters he left Sunday’s debate because he believed his opponents were unfairly attacking his wife. Hand and Wayne Johnson are competing for the GOP nomination in southwest Georgia’s 2nd Congressional District in a June 18 runoff. Johnson says he believes Hand’s exit shows that Johnson is the better choice for voters. The winner will take on 16-term Democratic incumbent Rep. Sanford Bishop. Early in-person voting begins Monday ahead of the June 18 election day.

