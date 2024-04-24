Fourteen Santa Maria High School students compete in State Leadership Conference

SANTA MARIA, Calif. – Fourteen Santa Maria High School Future Business Leaders of America students competed in the State Leadership Conference from April 11-14.

The Santa Maria Joint Union High School District provided more information in the following press release:

Fourteen Santa Maria High School Future Business Leaders of America (FBLA) students participated in competitive events at the State Leadership Conference on April 11-14.

The Saints competed in various business & financial, entrepreneurship and software systems development career paths. More than 2,000 FBLA students attended the venue inside the Anaheim Hilton & Convention Center.

This state leadership competition is designed to further offer students the opportunity to compete in various business event categories to qualify for the National Leadership Conference of Future Business Leaders of America in Orlando, Florida on June 29 - July 3. Sadly, the Saints didn’t have anyone qualify this time. Students had to bring their own laptops/tablets to use during the testing sessions.

In addition, there were many opportunities over the course of the conference to attend leadership workshops, network with other members, observe student performances in competitive events, and listen to an inspiring keynote speaker, KD Wilson (educator & author). Lastly, there was a little time to visit the local Anaheim area.

"This year's SLC was an amazing opportunity where I got to reconnect with friends from other conferences, build new relationships, and celebrate the work we've all put into our respective chapters this year. Having this experience at SLC allowed me to bid farewell to the organization that, for four years, was one of the most transformative organizations that has shaped who I am today. I thank FBLA and everyone in it for an unforgettable experience.’’ – Abraham Carrillo-Galindo (Club President), 12th grade.

“This state conference was the last one with my FBLA family. Being able to learn more about business, meet new people, and explore Anaheim was the highlight of this conference learning experience. Although my time with this organization is almost up, I hope that, whether through FBLA or other organizations, students can create memories with a family, just like I did with the FBLA.’’ – Marisol Villegas -Ramirez (Club Secretary), 12th grade.

“The four days at SLC have been a great learning experience for me, both through what I've learned and the people I met. Throughout the four days, I was able to go experience workshops that were in relation to finances, and I was able to socialize with different people from around the state of California. I was also able to take away different things that I can do for my community from watching performance events, which were events from other members, that were open for anyone to watch. It was very interesting watching these students impact their community with creative ideas.” – Alexis Vargas, 12th grade.

“This year was my first time attending an FBLA State Leadership Conference and I enjoyed it. I got to meet new people and develop my leadership skills as well as hearing life advice from our keynote speaker, Mr. K.D. Wilson. Overall, I got to have a weekend to connect with members of our chapter. Thanks to this wonderful experience I was able to get out of my comfort zone and have an amazing time with everyone!” – Amy Nova, 11th grade.

"This FBLA State Conference was my first as a freshman but a memorable one because I got to experience a new world filled with leadership advice over the weekend. I attended leadership workshops and viewed performance events of other members giving presentations. That influenced me to take notes on the opportunities I have to improve my public speaking skills within my community and FBLA. I had a great time at the Hilton hotel and would love to work hard to be a competitor for future conferences as I grow as a student and FBLA member and as the years go by." – Rubi Colores, 9th grade.

FBLA’s two advisers Alejandra Fulton and Cindy Quaid, along with Career Tech Ed Student Teacher, Jevie Buck, accompanied the students.

Results of Santa Maria High School FBLA Chapter and Member who placed at the California State Leadership conference:

Santa Maria High School Chapter was recognized:

As “Champion Chapter” for their accomplishments of modeling the ideals of Service, Education and Progress.

For their participation and contribution and completion of the Community Fundraising State Service Project where SMHS FBLA members collected and donated $600 to the Maui Fire Fund.

Thirteen students completed the Financial Literacy individual project earning them a financial literacy pin. The project shows a demonstration of financial literacy.

Lizbeth Baez-Aviles

Guadalupe Camacho-Palmerin

Cristian Colores-Hernandez

Irene Cruz-Gonzalez

Adriana DeJesus

Alexis Gonzalez

Evan Hoyos

Amy Nova Garcia

Edwin Oceguera-Briceno

Nathan Ochoa

Alejandro Palacios

Ivan Rivera-Garcia

Nataly Zamora

Three individual members completed the Business Achievement Awards:

Lizbeth Baez

Nirvana Humbert Rodriguez

Marisol Villegas-Ramirez

Competitive Event Winner:

Abraham Carrillo-Galindo (12th grade), Computer Applications – 8th place

Chapter Adviser, Cindy Quaid, was awarded the Gold Coast Section Adviser of the Year.