South Carolina’s top officer not releasing details on 2012 hack that stole millions of tax returns

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Twelve years after a hacker stole personal information from 3.6 million people through South Carolina tax returns, the state’s top police officer says he thinks he knows who did it. But State Law Enforcement Division Chief Mark Keel isn’t ready to name a name and has been careful not to release many details. He was asked about the 2012 hacking Wednesday during his confirmation hearing for another six-year term. Keel says the hacker could be prosecuted “if we could ever get to this individual.” Keel again would not say if the state paid a ransom to the hacker.

