Hundreds of students gather for historic solar eclipse in Santa Barbara

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - Students at Adams Elementary School will gather for the historic solar eclipse in Santa Barbara on Monday morning.

Principal Kelly Fresch believes this will serve as a great collective experience for the students.

" ... to learn from and be a part of not only the rare experience of a lifetime, but feel like they are part of this universe as a whole," said Fresch.

Back in August, one of her Montessori teachers proposed that the PTA purchase glasses for every student at the school.

Fresch says kindergarten and TK will not be included in the event for safety reasons.

The PTA generously purchased a pair of viewing glasses for every student in grades one through six and for every staff member.

Fresch believes in the importance of bringing the school together as a community.

"This again was another fun opportunity to bring everyone together," said Fresch.

Student council got involved by encouraging everyone to wear all black to school.

"We know that here in California we won’t see the total eclipse. We’re hoping for about 45 percent. And hoping that the clouds stay away," said Fresch.

The school's steam teacher put together resources for the teachers to share with the students the leading up to the event.

Santa Barbara isn’t in the path of totality.

But locals will be able to see the eclipse at 55 percent.

The partial eclipse will begin at 10:06 a.m., reach its 55 percent maximum at 11:11 a.m., and then end at 12:19 p.m.

The eclipse will mainly sweep across the United States from Maine to Texas.

Millions of people across the United States will be able to see the total solar eclipse.

This will be the last chance to see one in North America for 21 years.