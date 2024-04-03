National Teacher of the Year helps diverse students and their families thrive in rural Tennessee

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — A second grade teacher in rural Tennessee has been chosen as the 2024 National Teacher of the Year. Missy Testerman has drawn accolades for celebrating differences among her students while emphasizing their shared humanity over decades of teaching in the Appalachian community of Rogersville. Testerman has created a curriculum using a diverse array of famous Americans that blends literacy and social studies. She teaches English as a second language at the Rogersville City School. The Council of Chief State School Officers announced Wednesday that Testerman will spend a year traveling the country as an ambassador, encouraging fellow educators to advocate for their students.

