Trump sues two Trump Media co-founders, seeking to void their stock in the company

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Donald Trump is suing two co-founders of Trump Media & Technology Group, the newly public parent company of his Truth Social platform, arguing that they should forfeit their stock in the company because they set it up improperly. The former president’s lawsuit, which was filed on March 24, follows a complaint filed in February by Andy Litinsky and Wes Moss, who asked a Delaware court to block Trump from taking steps the two said would sharply reduce their 8.6% stake in Trump Media.

