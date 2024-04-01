Person is diagnosed with bird flu after being in contact with cows in Texas
By MIKE STOBBE
AP Medical Writer
ATLANTA (AP) — A person in Texas has been diagnosed with bird flu — an infection tied to the recent discovery of the virus in dairy cows. The only reported symptom was eye redness, and the patient is recovering. Texas health officials announced the case Monday. Health officials say the person had been contact with cows presumed to be infected. and the risk to the public remains low. More than 460 people have died in the past two decades from bird flu infections. The vast majority got it directly from birds, but scientists have been on guard for any sign of spread among people.