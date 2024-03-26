Vietnamese automaker VinFast to start selling EVs in Thailand

BANGKOK (AP) — Vietnamese automaker VinFast plans to sell its electric vehicles in Thailand. It has partnered with several dealers to open showrooms in Bangkok and other cities. The company, which only began exporting its EVs last year, faces stiff competition in Thailand from Chinese automakers like BYD. Tesla also recently entered the fray. VinFast announced its plans with fanfare at the Bangkok International Motor Show. It said it plans to sell its electric scooters, sedans and SUVs. The Thai EV market is small but growing fast, buoyed by incentives and subsidies from the government. Many of the world’s major automakers were displaying their latest models at the Bangkok show.

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.