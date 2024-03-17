Bungalow 626 offers a boutique downtown Santa Barbara hideaway for events and receptions

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - You may have walked or driven down the 600 block of De la Vina Street in Santa Barbara many times and never noticed a red gate in the middle of the block. Behind it is a unique catering site that's been welcoming small groups with a variety of special services in a hideaway called Bungalow 626.

The concept came together during the COVID crisis by the owner of Creative Catering at the same site, John Savage.

"It's not your hotel and it's not your restaurant which are great, but this is really a unique little spot," he said.

It's in downtown a couple of blocks from the bustling activity on State Street.

Bungalow 626 has a speakeasy vibe, with fire pits, comfortable rooms, and both inside and outside gathering areas. Savage says he can serve a few people or 40 people. "We love to do stationary parties where people can go and pick and choose and graze off of the table. If they want that sit down we can do that sit down dinner."

The location is versatile for "wellness parties, office parties, you can do smaller rehearsal dinners, you can do smaller breakfast meetings you can do that type of thing and be in the heart of downtown," said Savage. It has been a all-in-one stop for wedding preparations and can include hair stylists and makeup specialists in one location.

For business meetings, Savage says at Bungalow 626 "they will do their work, work stuff and they will have everything, power points and computers and go into lunch and then go right into happy hour and enjoy themselves."

On site is the full catering kitchen where hand crafted menu items are served up. "Our chefs can create any kind of meal for that vision," said Savage.

At a recent reception one of the guests said she has used the Bungalow before and will be back again.

Karen Chackel recalled, "the vibe was so beautiful and the outdoor, the lights and the intimacy and having 25 people for dinner celebrating family and love. It was amazing. It's so close to downtown and rehearsal dinner-wise you can eat have a nice intimate dinner with family and go downtown and party."

It's a uniquely created answer for these type of gatherings with enough room for break out sessions and even a spa-type component to your event.

"This is not a banquet room, this is like a unique beautiful vibe experience with a with a great caterer," said Chackel.

Savage says when events are scheduled to end, "we can't get rid of the people at the end of the night, which is a good feeling, because we get rebookings!"

For more information go to: Bunglaw 626 - Creative Catering.