Polo in Paradise Returns to Santa Barbara Polo & Racquet Club

Santa Barbara, Calif. - Santa Barbara Polo and Racquet Club returns to the fields on Sunday, May 5th.

The season's kick off is filled with exciting tournaments, horses, and the most talented polo players from across the globe.

This season, spectators can watch polo on the fields all weekend long All starting with the Friday Happy Hour match at 4 pm, followed by Saturday matches (times vary, check website), and culminating with Sunday Polo at 4 pm.

“You get to see eight amazing polo athletes full of skilled polo players, and then also over 60 equine athletes will be here on the field for a match," said assistant manager and polo player, Mia Bray. "And so that's a pretty unique experience to see. You see everyone on the field.”

Tickets vary from general admission, cabanas, tents, VIP Lounge seating, and more.

To purchase tickets you can head on over to Santa Barbara Polo & Racquets' official page.