Guatemala says offices of its honorary consul in Haiti have been ransacked

GUATEMALA CITY (AP) — The government of Guatemala says the offices of its honorary consul in Haiti have been ransacked. Friday’s attack was the latest in the Caribbean nation’s recent wave of violent chaos. The Guatemalan Foreign Ministry confirmed the looting Saturday, but it gave no details on damage or thefts, nor did it say who who was responsible. The ministry said that “paperwork and documentation of the last four or five years had been previously transferred” to the Guatemalan Embassy for Haiti, which is located in the neighboring Dominican Republic. Gangs have raged through Haiti in recent weeks, attacking key institutions and shutting down the main international airport.

